Munoz Brothers Drove 27 Hours to See Seattle Mariners Closer Not Pitch in All-Star Game
It wasn't just Seattle Mariners fans that missed out on seeing closer Andres Munoz pitch in the All-Star Game, it was his own family too.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Munoz's two brothers drove all the way from Mexico - only to see him not end up getting in the game.
Per Jude on social media:
Andrés Muñoz’s older brothers, Miguel and Helmer, drove 27 hours from Los Mochis, Mexico, to be here at the All-Star Game. They’re hoping to see Andrés pitch late in the game for the AL tonight.
“We feel so proud,” Miguel said.
Now, look, I'm sure they got to spend time with him at the festivities and that's all great, but to drive 27 hours to not see your brother pitch is a giant gut punch.
Los Mochis, Mexico is on the West Coast of Mexico, essentially south of Tuscon Arizona, so that would absolutely be a long trip to Dallas.
While Munoz didn't get in the game, the bright side is that he'll be completely fresh for the Mariners when they start their second-half push on Friday night against the Houston Astros.
The M's enter the second half at 1.0 game up on Houston and in first place in the American League West.
Game 1 of that series will begin at 7:10 p.m. PT. The pitching matchups have not been set yet but you can bet that the M's will be throwing Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert in some fashion.
