National League Contender Looking to Match 2001 Seattle Mariners in Baseball History
Heading into this season, we all wondered if the Los Angeles Dodgers could catch the 2001 Seattle Mariners and break the all-time wins record of 116.
Well, it turns out that another National League contender is shooting for one of the records held by the '01 M's.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
The Cubs lead MLB in both runs scored and SB
The last team to lead MLB in both for a season was the 2001 Mariners
Before that? The 1955 Dodgers
The 2001 Mariners team was certainly special, as it advanced to the American League Championship Series before losing to the New York Yankees. It was also the first year that Ichiro Suzuki spent in the United States after playing professionally in Japan. He led the majors in stolen bases that season with 56 while also winning the American League batting title (.350). He led the majors in hits with 242, earning Rookie of the Year and MVP honors.
He will go into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this upcoming July 27. He'll be joined by CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner.
In addition to Ichiro, the M's also had great offensive contributors in Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, Edgar Martinez and John Olerud.
This year's version of the Cubs looks very solid in the early going, as they are 16-10 entering play on Thursday. They will open up a new series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
The Mariners will play the Red Sox on Thursday morning at 10:35 a.m. PT.
