New Graphic Perfectly Highlights Frustrations of Seattle Mariners Fans
With spring training beginning in less than six weeks, frustration is boiling over for Seattle Mariners fans. The M's, who missed the playoffs by one game in 2024, have done nothing to better their roster at this point. They are one of just five teams to not spend even one single dollar in free agency, whereas the rest of their division continues to bring in talent or extend talent they already have.
A new graphic put out by BrooksgGate perfectly encapsulates why the M's fans are frustrated.
What this chart is saying that the M's are one of the rare teams in baseball (Rays, Brewers, Guardians) that is winning a lot of games without spending money since 2020. That's true, the M's won 27 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but then won 90, 90, 88 and 85 in the four subsequent years. They certainly have been interesting and relevant and even made the playoffs in 2022, but fans are upset because there's (seemingly) so much more in the tank.
If you jump over to the far right column, that shows the team that are winning games and spending money. What do you know? It encompasses the Astros, who went to the ALCS in 2020, and then the World Series in 2021 and 2022. It also features the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series in 2020 and 2024, as well as the Phillies, who have been to the World Series and NLCS in this time, and the Padres, who also got to an NLCS. The Mets, who just played in the NLCS, are in there as well.
What's the moral of the story? While it speaks to good player development and shrewd moves that the Mariners are able to win games without breaking the bank, it clearly pays to invest in your roster.
M's fans wish ownership would do more of that, and with six weeks to go, time is running out.
