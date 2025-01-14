New Seattle Mariners INF Donovan Solano Has Better Numbers Than You Think
On Monday, the Seattle Mariners finally broke their offseason drought by signing veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year deal in free agency.
Solano, 37, can play all over the infield, potentially serving as a platoon partner at first base or as a starter at second or third.
And he also has a better offensive profile than you may realize. Check out this post on "X" from Mariners podcaster Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners."
Since 2022, Donovan Solano has a higher wRC+ than:
Luis Robert Jr.
Adolis Garcia
Cody Bellinger
Ozzie Albies
Willy Adames
Ryan Mountcastle
Alec Bohm
Giancarlo Stanton
Carlos Santana
Nico Hoerner
Also the same wRC+ as Marcus Semien.
Bellinger is a former MVP, Garcia is a World Series champion, Robert Jr., Bohm and Adames are All-Starts. You get the idea.
A former Silver Slugger winner, Solano is a .279 lifetime hitter. He hit eight home runs and drove in 35 last year for the San Diego Padres while hitting .286.
Solano spent the first four years with the Miami Marlins but has also spent time with New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Padres. He's hit .280 or better in every season since 2019, which is a welcome sight for a Mariners team that has continuously struggled to make contact.
The Mariners will likely also hope that Solano can be a veteran presence in their lineup and clubhouse, something they've lacked in the last few years.
On that note, they could also look to bring back Justin Turner, who is still a free agent. Turner played with the Mariners in 2024 after a midseason trade from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: