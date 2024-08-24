New Seattle Mariners Manager Makes History with First Career Win
The Seattle Mariners got a much-needed win on Friday night by beating the San Francisco Giants 6-5 at T-Mobile Park. The M's won in extra-innings on a walk-off single by infielder Leo Rivas. They overcame a four-run deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game by virtue of getting six consecutive hits.
With the win, the M's snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in the last 10 games. They are now 65-64 on the year and remain over .500. They also are just 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 6.5 games back in the wild card race. There are 33 games left to play.
The night was also a special one for Mariners legend Dan Wilson, who earned his first career win as manager. Wilson took over for Scott Servais, who was let go on Thursday.
According to the ROOT Sports postgame show, Wilson is the first M's manager to earn his first win via a walk-off.
The 55-year-old Wilson was a 14-year major league veteran who spent 12 years with the Mariners. He got to the playoffs four times with Seattle, anchoring some of the best teams in franchise history. He made the All-Star Game in 1996 and was a lifetime .262 hitter. He hit a career-high 18 home runs in that 1996 season.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on the San Francisco Giants again at 1:10 p.m. PT.
