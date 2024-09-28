New Article Shows Why Seattle Mariners Hitting Plan Didn't Work For Most of Season
At 83-77 this season, the Seattle Mariners have been eliminated from the playoff race yet again. Though finishing over .500 is somewhat of an accomplishment, it's not enough for a fanbase that has seen just five playoff appearances in the history of the franchise.
When the Mariners look back on this season, they can point to several factors for missing the playoffs: The record against bad teams, the record on the road, and a mostly anemic offense that held the team back much of the year.
A new article from the Seattle Times points to the failures of the offense and talks about the now-poor decision to hire Brant Brown as the team's offensive coordinator last offseason. Brown was fired in May as the team posted crazy strikeout numbers and had an inability to make consistent contact.
Add that specific strategy on top of the data-driven approach that the Mariners front office values — like many modern MLB clubs — and some hitters felt the team-wide plans were too complex, and too inflexible. Sensory overload, it seemed.
Hitters eventually started to tune out Brown, whose blunt coaching style did not seem to sit well with (Julio) Rodriguez in particular.
As the Mariners move forward to 2025, hiring someone who will jive with Rodriguez would seem to be a necessity. Furthermore, a more simplistic gameplan at the plate appears to be working as well. The team has transformed into the best offense in baseball in September under the guidance of Edgar Martinez.
The Mariners will finish out the season with two games on Saturday and Sunday against Oakland. First pitch on Saturday is 6:40 p.m. PT.
