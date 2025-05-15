Aaron Judge Makes History with Game-Winning Home Run vs. Seattle Mariners on Wednesday
The Seattle Mariners suffered a tough 3-2 defeat on Wednesday at the hands of the New York Yankees. The M's have now lost five of six games, dropping to 23-19 on the season.
Tied at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Yankees star Aaron Judge hit a game-winning home run off Carlos Vargas, giving him 15 for the season.
His blast also made T-Mobile Park history, per the @MLB account on "X:"
Aaron Judge's home run was 117.7 MPH off the bat
That is the hardest hit homer at T-Mobile Park in the Statcast Era
Judge is putting together another MVP-caliber season, hitting .412 with those 15 homers. He's attempting to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941. A two-time MVP already, Judge is a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger.
As for the Mariners, the offense went silent in that loss. It was the second straight game that Seattle had scored just two runs, and the unit will have to produce more if the M's want to cover for a banged-up starting rotation and a banged-up bullpen.
Seattle just placed Bryce Miller on the injured list, meaning that 60 percent of the projected rotation (Miller, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert) is now on the IL.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but they will be back at it again on Friday night when they open up a new series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
