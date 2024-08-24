Aaron Judge Passes Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. in History Books on Friday
The New York Yankees shut out the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, winning 3-0 at Yankee Stadium. The big story was the play of Aaron Judge, yet again. The slugger went 1-for-4 with a home run. It was his 49th big fly of the season, and he's on pace for more than 60 again this year.
With the 49 homers, 119 RBI and a .333 batting average, Judge is also on pace to win his second MVP Award in the last three years.
With his home run on Friday, he passed Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. in some special baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most home runs hit at home - American League player within their first 9 career seasons:
156- Judge (2016-24 via tonight's 6th inning solo shot)
155- Ken Griffey Jr. (1989-97)
149- Hank Greenberg (1930, 1933-40)
146- Frank Thomas (1990-98)
146- Alex Rodriguez (1994-02)
Now, Yankee Stadium certainly a hitter-friendly environment, but there's nothing cheap about the shots that Judge hits. And anytime you can pass Griffey Jr. on any list in history, you're doing something special.
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. He is also a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and is also one of the most popular baseball players in history. He also won 10 Gold Glove Awards and was a 13-time All-Star.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the Mariners firing Scott Servais, hiring Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto getting to stay on the job. Furthermore, we are joined by Ty Buttrey, who played most of this season at Triple-A Tacoma. He shares his opinion on Servais, the organization and the state of baseball as a whole in an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
LONG OVERDUE? One former Mariner says the firing of Scott Servais should have happened earlier. CLICK HERE:
DAN is the MAN: Dan Wilson has been given the job, permanently? CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: