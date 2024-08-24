Aaron Judge Passes Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. in History Books on Friday

(Related) Most home runs hit at home - American League player within their first 9 career seasons:

156- Judge (2016-24 via tonight's 6th inning solo shot)

155- Ken Griffey Jr. (1989-97)

149- Hank Greenberg (1930, 1933-40)

146- Frank Thomas (1990-98)

146- Alex Rodriguez (1994-02) https://t.co/sFC7XqLVKO