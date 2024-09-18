New York Yankees Star Joins Very Rare Baseball History vs. Seattle Mariners
When New York Yankees star Juan Soto hit a home run off of Seattle Mariners youngster Bryan Woo on Tuesday night, he made some special and unique baseball history.
With the blast, Soto has now homered in all 30 major league ballparks. Per @MLBStats, he's one of just six players to homer in all 30 current parks.
Juan Soto is the 6th player to hit a home run in all 30 current MLB ballparks. He joins:
Carlos Santana
Giancarlo Stanton
Manny Machado
Randal Grichuk
Matt Olson
h/t @EliasSports
Obviously, it's a little easier to accomplish this now that there is the balanced schedule and teams play in each park with greater regularity, but it's still incredibly impressive that Soto has done this by the age of 25.
One of the best hitters in baseball for years already, Soto is headed for a top-three finish in the American League MVP voting. He has 40 homers, 103 RBI and pairs with Aaron Judge to make perhaps the best duo in baseball.
He's already a four-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion and a World Series champion. With the Yankees currently leading the American League East by 4.0 games, he'll seek to earn his second World Series title this year.
The Mariners and Yankees will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller will be the next M's pitcher tasked with figuring out how to try to stop Soto and Judge.
He's 11-8 on the season. The M's are 77-74. They trail the Houston Astros by 5.0 games in the American League West.
