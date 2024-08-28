Newly-Demoted Seattle Mariners Outfielder Can't Return When Rosters Expand
On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners re-instated shortstop J.P. Crawford from the injured list. In a corresponding move, the Mariners sent down outfielder Dominic Canzone.
Some thought that the Mariners could just bring Canzone back up in a few days when the rosters expand (Sept. 1), but evidently that's not the case.
Per Lookout Landing on social media:
Just to clarify: Canzone is not eligible to return on September 1 when rosters expand. Barring an injury, he'd still have to spend the full 10 days on Tacoma's roster, even on paper.
On Sept. 1, the M's can add two more players. They will likely add another position player and another pitcher. On the position player side, with Canzone neutralized, you can likely expect to see Ryan Bliss re-called.
The 27-year-old Canzone is hitting .196 this season with eight homers and 17 RBI. He has flashed real potential, showcasing some real power, but he's struggled to stay consistent and has struck out 53 times in 168 at-bats.
Canzone was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a deal back in July of 2023. He came over with Bliss and Josh Rojas in the trade that sent Paul Sewald to Arizona.
He has 14 homers in his MLB career.
The Mariners will finish up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday before enjoying an off-day on Thursday. They will then start a weekend serires with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Seattle has dropped six of its last seven games against the division rivals.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the Mariners getting closer to the Astros in the AL West race. What is his goal by September? Furthermore, we examine the recent comments by now-fired hitting coach Brant Brown, the approach at the plate from Julio Rodriguez and our takeaways from the first few games of the Dan Wilson-era. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC STAFF: With Bryce Miller's dominant outing on Monday, three different Mariners pitchers are now part of the record books. CLICK HERE:
NO SOTO: The Seattle Mariners apparently aren't likely to be in play for Juan Soto this offseason. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: