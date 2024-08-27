Three Different Seattle Mariners Pitchers are Making Team History Early in Careers
If the Seattle Mariners are going to get to the playoffs in 2024, it's going to be on the strength of their starting pitching. The group of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo just might be the best in baseball and could be very dangerous if the M's actually do get to the postseason.
Seattle currently leads baseball in several pitching categories, but after Miller's latest gem on Monday night, this one might be the most impressive.
Per @MarinersPR:
Most team starts of 7.0+ innings and 1 run or less:
@Mariners - 22
Phillies - 22
Royals - 19
Miller went 7.0 innings on Monday night as the M's beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-1. He walked none and struck out 10 in moving to 10-7 on the year.
Miller is part of a trio of M's pitchers that has made team history early in their careers.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most strikeouts by a #Mariners pitcher within their first 2 career seasons in MLB:
305- George Kirby
302- Logan Gilbert
286- Hisashi Iwakuma
276- Mark Langston
262- Bryce Miller (Via his 10 in Monday's 5-1 win vs the Rays)
253- Felix Hernandez
249- Freddy Garcia
240- Roenis Elias
Miller made his debut last season and will have likely six-to-seven more starts to add to this total over the rest of the year. In 51 total starts, he's 18-14 with a 3.73 ERA. He's got a career WHIP of 1.06.
As for Kirby, he made his debut in 2022 and helped lead the M's to the playoffs that season. He's 9-10 this year with a 3.48 ERA. Gilbert made the All-Star Game this year but because of lack of run support, he's just 7-10 this season. He carries a strong 3.21 ERA into Monday's start against the Rays.
