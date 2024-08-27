Three Different Seattle Mariners Pitchers are Making Team History Early in Careers

Most strikeouts by a @Mariners pitcher within their first 2 career seasons in MLB:

305- George Kirby

302- Logan Gilbert

286- Hisashi Iwakuma

276- Mark Langston

262- Bryce Miller (Via his 10 in Monday's 5-1 win vs the Rays)

253- Felix Hernandez

249- Freddy Garcia

240- Roenis Elias pic.twitter.com/VnP2QaA8qo