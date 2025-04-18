No, Former Manager Scott Servais Did Not Take a Shot at the Seattle Mariners on Thursday
Despite what you've read on social media, former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais did not take an appearance on Thursday's "Foul Territory" TV as an opportunity to rip the organization.
Foul Territory's official social media account put this out on Thursday:
"As far as trying to win 54% of games, I know Mike Shildt is trying to win EVERY game."
Former Mariners manager Scott Servais explains the stark differences between Seattle and San Diego.
So, that's an obvious reference to the famous Jerry Dipoto "54 percent" press conference, and though AJ Pierzynski baited Servais into making run of Dipoto or the Mariners, he didn't take the bait. He complimented his new organization and Shildt, but did not throw shade at Seattle.
And as for the "stark differences," all Servais said was that he's amazed how many people work in the Padres organization. He even added that he doesn't know which way is right or wrong, he just pointed out that the two organizations are different and that all organizations value different things.
Servais, 57, spent parts of nine years with the Mariners, going 680-642. He had five winning seasons out of his full eight and helped Seattle make the playoffs in 2022. He was fired in August of the 2024 season as the M's went through a massive slide from mid-June to mid-August.
He was replaced by former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson, who is the manager now.
Servais was hired as a special assistant in player development by the Padres back in January.
