After a great 2025, Dan Wilson is patiently waiting to hand Seattle its first World Series

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson has been pretty quiet this offseason, but it hasn't been because he's somewhere on a long fishing trip or an extended vacation to Europe. Much like his teammates in the front office, team president Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander, the 56-year-old skipper is biding his time, watching as his 2026 roster is materialized while formulating a gameplan with what he has.

The Mariners have made some notable moves recently, and Wilson briefly gave his thoughts on changes so far. The Mariners have signed veteran outfielder Rob Refsnyder to a one-year deal and re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor to a five-year contract. They also gave up top catching prospect Harry Ford to the Washington Nationals in exchange for lefthanded reliever Jose Ferrer.

"Obviously, it's tough, losing someone like Harry, who's come up through the organization," Wilson said in a video posted by Baseball on Fanatics View in mid-December. "I'm obviously excited for him and his opportunity. But to get Ferrer is big for us. A gut that has big a big arm and who has a ton of upside. "

Wilson has managed the Mariners for two seasons. In 2024, as interim manager, he had a record of 21 wins and 13 losses. In 2025, as the full-time manager, he achieved 90 wins and 72 losses. Overall, his record stands at 111 wins and 85 losses, giving him a .566 winning percentage.

Wilson has faced criticism from M's fans

However, there was a dark side to how last season ended, losing the ALCS in seven games to the Toronto Blue Jays. Many fans in the Pacific Northwest still say that it's Wilson's fault that the Mariners failed to make it to their first World Series appearance in franchise history.

During the 2025 ALCS Game 7 against the Blue Jays, Wilson faced fan backlash when he brought in reliever Eduard Bazardo to face George Springer instead of closer Andrés Muñoz, and Springer hit a game-deciding three-run homer. Fans vented their frustrations online, and some even labeled Wilson as the worst manager in 'MLB.'

However, Mariners General Manager Dipoto defended Wilson, expressing full confidence in his leadership. The man in charge insists that, despite the M's early exit, Seattle's overall season was promising for the future. And if it's up to Dan Wilson and his team, that 'future' will come in 2026.

