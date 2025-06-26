Noted Analyst 'Pitching Ninja' Thinks Seattle Mariners' Bryan Woo Should Be an All-Star
When the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is played next month in Atlanta, the Seattle Mariners could have several representatives.
Cal Raleigh appears to be a lock to start the game at catcher for the American League, and Andres Munoz has a very strong case to be one of the bullpen arms selected to Aaron Boone's team.
Beyond that, there's a chance that Julio Rodriguez could be a part of the outfield group, and there's also a chance that Bryan Woo could be one of the team's pitchers.
Noted analyst Rob Friedman, aka @PitchingNinja, thinks that Woo should be included on the roster, and he also said that he's having quite the influence on young pitchers coming up.
He said that as part of an appearance on the 'Marine Layer' podcast this week:
'"Bryan Woo's gotta be an All-Star, right?' Like, he has to be an All-Star. .. Interestingly enough, I was at the MLB Combine and I was asking everybody 'what pitchers do you idolize? What pitchers do you model your game after?' Bryan Woo's name came up a ton."
Woo, 25, has been one of the best pitchers in the AL this season, going 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA thus far. He's struck out 87 batters in 95.1 innings and is the only pitcher in baseball to go six innings or more in 15 starts this season.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 41-38 on the season. They are 5.5 games behind the Houston Astros and will finish out a series with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon.
