Noted MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners Could Potentially Trade For Alex Bregman
According to former MLB executive Jim Bowden, who currently works for The Athletic, the Seattle Mariners could potentially acquire third baseman Alex Bregman at the looming trade deadline.
The Red Sox would like to extend Bregman before the trade deadline, but it won’t be easy with Scott Boras as his agent. And, I’m hearing, in my conversations throughout the league, if he’s not extended, they could end up trading him to Seattle, Detroit or Milwaukee.
Now, there's a lot going on here. First and foremost, Bregman is currently injured, though he's slated to come back in the next few days. How does that impact things moving forward?
Second, there's the financial aspect of it all. Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston before the season, and he has opt-outs after both 2025 and 2026. Though there are significant deferrals in this deal, do the Mariners want to take on Bregman's remaining $11 million or so, and then deal with the chance of him actually opting-in to the money again next year?
And thirdly, will the Red Sox really want to sell? They've won five games in a row and are now just one game back of the Mariners for the third and final card spot. After trading Rafael Devers, can they really afford to deal another star in the midst of a playoff race? If they don't want to sell, would they require a major league piece from the Mariners? Do the M's even have major league pieces to give?
It should be noted that Bowden initially wrote about this idea last week. Does he still think it's viable considering how well Boston has played?
All those questions need to be answered, but Bregman would be a nice fit for the Mariners. An excellent defender, he was hitting .299 with 11 home runs before his quad injury.
