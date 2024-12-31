Noted MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners Fans Deserve Better Than What They're Getting
As the offseason trudges on toward a new calendar year, Seattle Mariners fans remain frustrated by the lack of activity this offseason.
So far, the Mariners have done nothing in the way of major league acquisitions, bringing in only Austin Shenton to the roster after jettisoning Josh Rojas and Jorge Polanco.
With arguably the best pitching staff in baseball under team control for years to come, the prevailing thought has been that the M's should be willing to go all-in on competing in 2025, but ownership has tightened the purse strings and given the front office only $15-20 million to play with this offseason.
For that reason, Fansided MLB Insider Robert Murray says that Mariners fans deserve better than what they're being given this offseason, and he's pointing the finger at ownership, rather than the front office.
At this point in the offseason, almost all the notable chess pieces are off the board for Seattle. As Murray mentions, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman are still out there, but both would be way out of the M's self-imposed money limits.
The Mariners are likely suited to shopping in the bargain basement this offseason, which includes guys like Justin Turner, Yoan Moncada and Korean infielder Hye-Seong Kim.
Seattle went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs by just one game. It was the second straight year they missed the playoffs that margin, last making the postseason in the 2022 season.
