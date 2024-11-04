Now-Former Seattle Mariners' 2B Gets Health Update Which Could Impact Team's Roster Plans
Last Friday, the Seattle Mariners declined their $12 million team option on second baseman Jorge Polanco. It was a decision that had been forecast by M's insiders for weeks, as Polanco really struggled in his lone season with the team.
Acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a blockbuster trade last offseason, Polanco hit just .213 with 16 homers. He had a decent hot streak in July and August but failed to maintain consistency, hitting under .223 in four of the six months of the season.
Part of the reason for Polanco's lackluster production could have been a bulky knee that caused him to go on in the injured list and play through injury upon return. Polanco had surgery after the season ended and we recently got an update on his health from Jon Morosi of MLB.com:
Free agent INF Jorge Polanco is recovering on schedule after surgery to repair the patellar tendon in his left knee, his agent, Ulises Cabrera, told me today.
Polanco, 31, is on track to be cleared for full baseball activity by January.
@MLBNetwork
It will be interesting to see if - or how - this changes the calculus for teams around the league, including the Mariners. The M's could want Polanco back, if he was willing to take a smaller, prove-it type deal. Top prospect Cole Young isn't expected to be ready for the job in 2025 and Ryan Bliss isn't necessarily a proven in-house option, either.
The question will then be about how much Polanco wants and if he enjoyed his time in Seattle enough to come back again. If he takes a smaller deal to rebuild value, doing it in the toughest hitting environment around might not be in his best interests.
