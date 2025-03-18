Pacific Northwest Native Austin Shenton Ready to Contribute For Seattle Mariners in 2025
PEORIA, Ariz. — The "hometown kid" is a story that is told whenever it pops up in sports. It's one that pulls at the heartstrings.
The idea of a native son putting in the work and effort to make it to a professional level, playing in front of fans and family in the stadium that they watched so many games growing up. It almost writes itself.
The Seattle Mariners have one of those hometown kids in corner infielder Austin Shenton. The Mariners selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Florida International.
Shenton was born in Spokane, Wash., and played high school ball at Bellingham, Wash. Shenton's rise in the Seattle farm system didn't end with him making his major league debut at T-Mobile Park. After two years with the organization, the highest level he reached was Double-A,. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, 2021, in return for right-handed pitcher Diego Castillo.
Shenton spent another three years in the minor leagues with the Rays before making his debut last season. In 19 games, he hit .219 with a home run and three RBIs.
The Mariners, in need for depth at the infield, elected to bring him back via another trade with Tampa Bay on Nov. 19, 2024. The Rays received cash in return for Shenton.
Shenton was added the 40-man roster and returned to Seattle officially for spring training.
"It's been great," Shenton said in an interview Saturday. "I love it here. I'm just so appreciative to be back."
There are several players Shenton shared a minor league clubhouse with before he was traded that are with the Mariners this spring training. Two of them are among the best in the league at their positions.
"George Kirby and Julio (Rodriguez) were two guys I spent a good amount of time with in the earlier stages of the minor leagues," Shenton said. "So kind of rekindling with them has been great. We stayed in touch but just being in the same locker room has been awesome. ... I'm from the Northwest. So Julio being kind of the face of Seattle sports now — I think when I was playing with him you could see that that might be a possibility. But now it's reality. And George is one of the best starters in the world. It's just kind of crazy to see the development and how good they are and how successful they've been for years now."
The benefit to being traded back-and-forth between the two clubs is Shenton got to spend time with two stellar developmental franchises. Being back with Seattle, he's getting a chance to build on the foundation he built there and couple it with the major league experience he received in Tampa Bay. With that perspective, he's ready to contribute however he can.
"Just doing whatever I can to contribute," Shenton said. "Whatever role that might be, whatever I need to do, just being ready for whatever this team needs me (for). ... You just have so many more years, games under your belt. Just keeping things into perspective. Just go out, have fun, enjoy the game, enjoy the opportunity, be grateful for being back in a Mariners uniform. ... Our careers don't last forever. So taking advantage of all opportunities that you get and just enjoying the process of everything."
Shenton is hitting .286 (8-for-28) with four runs, two RBIs and a steal in Cactus League play.
Shenton was seen as a depth piece when he was acquired. But the Mariners had to go deep into the infield last season due to several roster moves and injuries. Veteran minor leaguers like Jason Vosler and Leo Rivas received opportunities and prospect Tyler Locklear was called up several times. Even if Shenton begins the year with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, there's a world where he steps to the plate at T-Mobile Park in 2025.
"That would be the ultimate blessing," Shenton said. "I would be super grateful for that. I think coming back here has kind of reinvigorated some life into me. Whatever capacity that looks like, I'm just ready for it. All the fans, family, friends that are going to be there — I think it's going to be just a lot of fun. Being able to be closer to home I think has always been a big thing. And now I'm pretty close and it'll be a lot of fun."
