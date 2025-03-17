Seattle Mariners Release Another Hilarious Commercial Leading up to Regular Season
The Seattle Mariners are 10 days away from their first game of the season against the Athletics at 7:10 p.m. PT on March 27 at T-Mobile Park.
In the lead-up to the new year, the Mariners have started releasing commercials hyping up the regular season.
Seattle already put out one humorous commercial highlighting the starting pitchers. The team posted another commercial on their official account on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) highlighting one of the best outfield trios in recent team history.
In the commercial, right fielder Victor Robles is in the outfield talking with center fielder Julio Rodriguez and left fielder Randy Arozarena.
Robles is trying to workshop a trademark pose to go with Rodriguez's "X" sign and Arozarena's arms-crossed pose, as starting pitchers George Kirby and Bryan Woo look on.
In the commercial, Robles mimics Rodriguez's and Arozarena's poses before settling on a pose that the whole offense does after getting a base hit.
Robles and Arozarena were acquired by the Mariners in 2024. Robles was signed by the team on June 4 after he was released by the Washington Nationals three days early. Seattle brought over Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26.
All three players have already formed a bond with each other. After Arozarena showed up to spring training with a new bleach-blond hairstyle, Rodriguez and Robles both dyed their hair to match their teammate.
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto offered a vote of confidence in the trio as the main outfield group going forward in an end-of-season news conference last season. And based on the way the team is marketing the three players, the outfield will be one of Seattle's main fixtures in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
BRYCE MILLER READY FOR THE SEASON: The third-year Mariners starter has already showed elite stuff in Cactus League play. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS 8-3 CACTUS LEAGUE WIN AGAINST CINCINNATI REDS: Bryce Miller had arguably the team's best start of spring training and Rowdy Tellez had a three-hit game Sunday. CLICK HERE
TROY TAYLOR WORKING HIS WAY BACK: The second-year pitcher threw a bullpen on Sunday; Taylor suffered a right lat strain in the offseason. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.