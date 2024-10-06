Pair of Seattle Mariners Relief Pitchers Elect Free Agency
Relievers Jonathan Hernandez and Chris Devenski have elected free agency and are looking for opportunities beyond the Seattle Mariners in 2025.
The report came from MLBTradeRumors on Saturday:
The 28-year-old Hernandez was picked up by the Mariners from the Texas Rangers in 2024. He made 26 appearances for Texas this season but only got three appearances with the M's. In those three appearances, he allowed three earned runs in 2.1 innings. He had a 5.25 ERA in 12 appearances with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers as well.
Lifetime, he's spent five years in the big leagues with the Rangers and Mariners. He is 13-8 overall with a 4.29 ERA. He helped the Rangers win the World Series in the 2023 season.
Armed with a big fastball and some fairly significant experience, Hernandez should have an opportunity to find at least a minor league deal in 2025.
The opportunity might be tougher for Devenski, who also has significant experience, but is also much older than Hernandez. He's 33 years old and will be 34 before the start of next season.
He came to Seattle in July after being designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays. He had a 2.35 ERA in 23 games for the Rainiers but did not make one appearance with the big-league club.
He's a nine-year veteran with the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels and Rays. He's 27-22 lifetime with a 3.98 ERA and he won the World Series with the Astros in 2017. He also made the All-Star Game that same year.
He had an ERA of 6.75 with the Rays before getting DFA'd.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: