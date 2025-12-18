MLB Insider discusses where the Mariners could be headed now in the off-season

With the free agent departure of second baseman Jorge Polanco, trade talk has been swirling around Seattle regarding the Cardinals' Brendan Donovan as a trade target of the Mariners. The multi-purpose infielder has a lifetime. 282 batting average and could help ease the blow of losing a valuable hitter like Polanco.

MLB reporter Jon Morosi recently stated that he believes the Mariners are in a good position to add Donovan, as they have the prospects to get such a deal done. With the Cards in a rebuilding move following the promotion of Chaim Bloom to president of baseball operations. And with Donovan under team control for the next two years, it's a sensible play by Seattle.

“I would be surprised, almost leaning on stunned, if he is still a Card when they report to Jupiter, Florida, at the beginning of February,” he told Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob. “They are clearly in this talent-acquisition phase of their evolution. New president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, this is going to be the first, I think, really major trade the Cards make.”

“The issue is you probably could have gotten a lot more if you traded him a year ago,” he said. “What I would encourage them to do is make that decision. (J.P) Crawford, (Colt) Emerson, (Cole) Young and (Ben) Williamson are not all going to be every day players for you in 2026. It is not possible.

“I think it is time for the Mariners to make a choice, and whoever is not part of that inner, inner circle, I think you should make a trade for Brendan Donovan. Because this is not a team that’s about winning trades on the margins. This is a team that can win a World Series. It’s important to realize just how close they are.”

Morosi says Japanese star is a viable option

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) hits a home run during the second inning against USA at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the same discussion, Morosi stated that, with it looking like Eugenio Suarez will also be departing the club via free agency, the Mariners should look to the Far East for a solution. Japanese third baseman Munetaka Murakami, a two-time MVP in his native country, smashed a record-setting 56 home runs in 2022, and he's widely considered a terrific power prospect in MLB.

The 25-year-old hits left-handed and throws right, and he has been drawing a lot of interest from several MLB clubs already, with the M's being mentioned frequently as a possible destination for Murakami.

“We are about a week away from when (Munetaka) Murakami’s window closes,” he said, referencing the Dec. 22 posting deadline for the possible overseas addition.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if a lot of things collide a week from now. It’s the last Monday before Christmas, and it’s the deadline for Murakami. The Mariners might say either accept this deal for Donovan, or we are going to turn and make an offer to Murakami, and then we’re done here.”

