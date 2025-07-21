Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are one of the hottest teams in the American League and will look take on one of the hottest teams in the National League to close out their homestand.
The Mariners won their second consecutive series against a first-place team over the weekend. This time, it was against their divisional rivals, the Houston Astros.
The Milwaukee Brewers will be the next team coming to town. They're winners of 10 straight games, including two series sweeps against the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here's the pitching matchups for the intraleague series:
Monday, July 21 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Brandon Woodruff (Milwaukee)
George Kirby has started to regain his All-Star-caliber form and has three quality starts in his last four outings. His only start in that stretch that wasn't quality was his most recent. Kirby struck out six, walked three, hit a batter and allowed four earned runs on five hits (one home run) in five innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on July 12.
The Brewers will open the series with a pitcher still relatively fresh off the injured list. Brandon Woodruff will make his third start since being activated off the 60-day injured list July 6. He's fanned 18 batters and allowed three earned runs on seven hits (three homers) in 10.1 innings across two starts since returning from injury.
Tuesday, July 22 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Jacob Misiorowski (Milwaukee)
Logan Gilbert has still yet to go to the sixth inning or deeper since opening day March 27, but his most recent start was his best since being activated off the IL on June 16. He struck out nine, walked two and allowed two unearned runs on six hits in 5.1 innings against Detroit on July 13. It was his first start since April 25, when he suffered the injury that landed him on the shelf.
Rookie starter Jacob Misiorowski, who made the All-Star game after just five starts in his pro career, will be making his first outing in the second half. He struck out 12, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits (one home run) in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 8.
Wednesday, July 23 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Quinn Priester (Milwaukee)
Luis Castllo is coming off his second quality start in his last three outings of more than six innings. He fanned seven, walked two and allowed three hits against Houston on July 18. It was the ninth time out of 20 starts he's allowed no more than one run.
Quinn Priester, like his rookie teammate, is coming off a start with double-digit strikeouts. He struck out 10 and allowed three hits in six innings against the Dodgers on July 18. It was the second time in his last four starts he's fanned 10 or more batters.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS FAIL TO PULL OFF SWEEP, FALL 11-3 TO ASTROS: The Mariners couldn't hold on to an early lead in Game 3 against their American League West rivals. CLICK HERE
SUZUKI "HONORED" FOR HOF INDUCTION COINCIDING WITH JAPANESE EXHIBIT: The Seattle Mariners legend's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame coincides with the Yakyu Baseball exhibit opening in Cooperstown. CLICK HERE
ROOKIE MARINERS INFIELDER DRAWING RAVE REVIEWS FOR HIS DEFENSE:Ben Williamson's glove has been one of the best in baseball since he made his major league debut.CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.