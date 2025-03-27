Pitching Matchups Revealed For Rest of Seattle Mariners Series vs. Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are set to begin their 2025 season against the Athletics on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park.
The first pitching battle of the season will be an interesting one as Mariners ace Logan Gilbert will take on two-time All-Star Luis Severino.
But the pitching battles for the rest of the four-game series will also be noteworthy Here's how the rest of the series will play out:
Friday, March 28 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Jeffrey Springs (Athletics)
Castillo has been the Opening Day starter for Seattle the last two seasons. That honor went to Gilbert this year, but Castillo will still pitch toward the front of the rotation.
Castillo will begin his ninth major league season on Friday and still has a lot left in the tank. He posted a 3.64 ERA in 30 starts last season and struck out 175 batters in 175.1 innings pitched in 2024.
Springs will be looking to make a solid first impression with the Athletics after he was traded to the organization by the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 14. Springs dealt with injuries all last year and was limited to seven starts. He's made 10 combined starts in the last two seasons after having an All-Star-caliber season in 2022. That year, Springs made 33 appearances (25 starts) and had a 2.46 ERA with 144 strikeouts in 135.1 innings pitched.
Both pitchers are 32 years-old. Castillo will be looking to prove that he's still one of the elite hurlers in the American League, while Springs will be trying to stay on the field and prove he can still be a dependable pitcher on a rotation.
Saturday, March 29 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Osvaldo Bido (Athletics)
Miller was arguably the best Mariners pitcher in the second half of 2024. From July through the end of the season, he had a 1.84 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched after 14 starts. He finished the year with a 2.94 ERA and fanned 171 batters in 180.1 innings pitched across 31 starts.
Bido didn't have a consistent spot on the Athletics pitching staff last season and ended the year on the injured list with right wrist tendonitis. But he showed flashes of solid stuff in his limited action. In 16 appearances (nine starts), Bido had a 3.41 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched and held opposing hitters to a .192 batting average.
Both pitchers have the perception of having an untapped level of potential they can still reach. But based on experience and past performance, Miller seems closer to that level.
Sunday, March 30 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. JP Sears (Athletics)
Woo had two separate stints on the injured list last year and was held to 22 starts. Woo still had a solid season and posted a 2.89 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 121.1 innings pitched. Woo had one of the most unhittable fastballs in the league last season. He generated a whiff rate of 27.5%, a put-away rate of 18.6% and opposing batting average of .214 with his heater, per Baseball Savant.
Sears has been a consistently-available arm for the Athletics. He's made 32 starts in each of the last two seasons, but is yet to have a season ERA below 4.38.
Seattle's pitching staff was arguably the best in the league in 2024. It will begin the season without George Kirby, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ACE LOGAN GILBERT TO FACE LUIS SEVERINO ON OPENING DAY: Gilbert will take on the highest-paid pitcher in Athletics history and a two-time All-Star on opening day. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE SIX-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CAL RALEIGH: The Mariners made the reported extension official in a news release sent out Wednesday. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH'S NEW CONTRACT MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL FOR HIM, SEATTLE MARINER: Raleigh's new six-year deal will make him one of the highest catchers in baseball and allow the Mariners financial flexibility for the next several years. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.