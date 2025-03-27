Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Set For Opening Day Face-Off With Luis Severino
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced earlier in March that right-hander Logan Gilbert will get the ball on Opening Day. It's the first Opening Day start for Gilbert, who takes the mantle from Luis Castillo, who started the last two seasons.
Gilbert was awarded for an All-Star season in 2024 that saw him post a 3.23 ERA with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts. He led the league with a 0.89 WHIP.
Several days later, it was revealed by the Athletics that Gilbert would face off against the Athletics' Luis Severino.
Severino signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics this offseason — the most expensive contract in franchise history. Severino is coming off a solid season in his own right with the New York Mets. He had a 3.91 ERA with 161 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched across 31 starts. Severino is a two-time All-Star (2017-18).
Severino pitched against the Mariners on Aug. 11 of last season for the Mets, tossing five innings and fanning eight. However, the M's got to him for four earned runs on six hits (two home runs).
Both pitchers will be solid tests for the respective lineups. But Seattle manager Dan Wilson seemed more concerned about the M's than the opponent in a press conference on Wednesday.
"Every night's a test," Wilson said. "I think offensively we're just in a position to do what we do. And that is to take our good at-bats and grind it out. I don't think we're focusing too much on who's out there. It's just a matter of bringing our game and bringing our game consistently."
The Mariners finished out last season at 85-77, missing the playoffs by one game.
