Seattle Mariners Officially Announce 6-Year, $105 million Contract With Cal Raleigh
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have officially locked down their franchise catcher.
One day after news broke the Mariners agreed to a six-year, $105 million contract with Cal Raleigh, the team made deal official with a news release sent out Wednesday.
"Cal is central to so much of what we do as a team," Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in the news release. "His leadership on the field combined with elite defense and impact offense is rare among catchers in the game. We are fortunate that he's a Mariner and thrilled that he's here for the long haul."
Raleigh hit .220 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2024. He won the American League Platinum Glove and Gold Glove awards in the offseason and was named a finalist for the Silver Slugger award. His 34 homers gave him 93 through the first four years of his career. That set a record for the most home runs by a catcher in MLB history over that stretch, and a franchise record for the most by a Seattle player in their first four years with the team.
"This place has always felt like home since I arrived here in Seattle," Raleigh said in the news release. "They took me in from day one with kindness and respect and it is one of the top places to play in professional sports. I wanted to stay here because of the connection with the people of the Pacific Northwest and the Seattle Mariners. ... We have a great nucleus of players here and aren't far off from bring a World Series to Seattle. It won't be easy but I believe ownership and management share the same vision and commitment."
Raleigh's contract is through 2030 with a vesting player option for 2031 based on how many games he plays. He and franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez are both under contract with the Mariners through at least 2030. Seattle's starting rotation, arguably the best in baseball, is still under team control for several more years.
The official announcement of the deal came one day before the Mariners open the season against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. There's no guarantee what 2025 has in store for Seattle. But whatever happens, Raleigh will be behind the plate for it.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CAL RALEIGH'S NEW CONTRACT MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL FOR HIM, SEATTLE MARINER: Raleigh's new six-year deal will make him one of the highest catchers in baseball and allow the Mariners financial flexibility for the next several years. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS RELIEVER IMPRESSED WITH ORGANIZATION'S PITCHING DEVELOPMENT: Tom Wilhelmsen retired in 2017, but has been around the team in past years as a coach and advisor. CLICK HERE
GILBERT PREDICTED TO HAVE ELITE SEASON BY NATIONAL PUBLICATION: Baseball America has Logan Gilbert improving on his All-Star season in 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.