Pitching Matchups Set For Mariners and Rangers in Huge Weekend Series
The Seattle Mariners open up a massive three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners, who come in at 40-31, are leading the Rangers by 5.5 games in the American League West and will look to create further separation between them and their divisional foes.
While the M's cannot fall out of first place this weekend, they need to take advantage of this opportunity before the Rangers get healthy and eventually welcome back Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Max Scherzer, in addition to Josh Jung.
Here's a look at each of the three matchups and how they shape up - and where they can be watched.
FRIDAY:
The game is set for 7:10 p.m. PT and will be aired on Apple TV+. The pitching matchup is Luis Castillo (M's) against Andrew Heaney (TEX).
Castillo enters the game at 5-7 with a 3.35 ERA. He had been on a nice run until being roughed up by the Royals on Saturday afternoon. Heaney is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA.
***Given that Heaney is left-handed, expect to see the M's right-handed dominant lineup including Mitch Haniger, Mitch Garver, Dylan Moore and probably Victor Robles.
SATURDAY:
The game is set for 4:15 p.m. PT and will be aired nationally on FOX (and on Fubo TV). The pitching matchup is George Kirby (M's) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX).
Kirby is 5-5 with a 3.81 ERA but is coming off a great starting last Sunday against the Royals, in which he went 7.0 innings. Eovaldi is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA but has a repuation as a big-game pitcher, having won the World Series with the Red Sox (2018) and Rangers (2023).
SUNDAY
The game is set for 1:10 p.m. PT and will air on ROOT Sports (and on Fubo TV). The pitching matchup is Dane Dunning (TEX) against Logan Gilbert (M's).
Gilbert enters the matchup at 3-4 with a 3.19 ERA while Dunning is 4-5 with a 4.80.
All in all, the M's have the pitching advantage in both Friday and Sundays' games, so hopefully they can take advantage and move closer to winning their first division title since 2001.
The M's took two of three from Texas in Arlington earlier this year.