Pitching Probables For the Huge Series Between the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox
The Seattle Mariners will take on the Boston Red Sox for three games this week (Monday through Wednesday) in a series that has huge meaning to both teams.
First off, the Mariners enter play at 56-51 and in a tie for the American League West lead. The Red Sox enter at 55-49 and 1.0 game back in the chase for the third and final wild card spot in the AL. Additionally, the Mariners trail the Red Sox by 0.5 games in that same race, should they not be in play for the division. The Mariners and Red Sox are 2-2 against each other this season, with the winner of this series getting the critical tiebreaker over the other.
For the Red Sox, this series starts a stretch of 21 games in a row against playoff contenders. This series precedes a big one with the best-in-baseball Philadelphia Phillies for the M's.
As for how the two teams will match up this week: The M's will send Logan Gilbert to the mound on Monday, Luis Castillo to the mound on Tuesday and George Kirby to the mound on Wednesday.
Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe has the information on who the Sox will throw:
Rotation for Seattle: Pivetta, Paxton and Bello.
Also: Look for Wong to get more work at 2B + 1B when not catching ... Casas rehab should start Tuesday ... Martin + Slaten at least another 10 days away.
Pivetta is 4-7 this year with a 4.50 ERA while Paxton is 8-2. This is his first start with the Red Sox after being traded from the Dodgers. Bello is 10-5 on the year with a 5.27 ERA.
First pitch on Monday afternoon is 4:10 p.m. PT.
