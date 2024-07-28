Seattle Mariners' Jerry Dipoto Discusses Team's Remaining Trade Deadline Needs
Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto says the team isn't done looking for improvements, even after trading for outfielder Randy Arozarena and relief pitcher Yimi Garcia.
Speaking with MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM, Dipoto said the team is looking for offensive upgrades in any of the four corners but that they feel pretty good about where they are at on the pitching front.
"Whether that's adding a bat for the corner infielder position or another outfielder."
Even after adding Randy Arozarena, it doesn't seem the @Mariners are finished
The Mariners could certainly use upgrades at any of those positions with Josh Rojas, Tyler Locklear, Luke Raley and Mitch Haniger not inspiring much confidence offensively at the moment. Julio Rodriguez is also hurt right now.
Looking at this just from a speculative standpoint, a player that can play first and/or third seems to be the best fit for the Mariners. When Rodriguez comes back, Arozarena can flank him in left with Victor Robles/Raley/Haniger all chipping in at right field and designated hitter. Raley can play first base too, but Locklear hasn't looked great in that spot since getting full-time duties.
Though Dipoto says this, the team can also continue to get creative if it wants. Perhaps they could acquire a second baseman like Nico Hoerner while shifting Jorge Polanco over to third base and getting their upgrade there?
The trade deadline comes up on Tuesday and the M's will continue to scour the phones until then as they battle with the Houston Astros for the AL West crown.
