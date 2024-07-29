Recently-Traded Seattle Mariners OF Posts Goodbye to Organization on "X"
On Friday, the Seattle Mariners traded outfielder Jonatan Clase to the Toronto Blue Jays for relief pitcher Yimi Garcia. It was widely regarded as a solid move that helped sure up the M's bullpen and didn't tap into the Mariners top prospects.
On Monday, Clase took the time on "X" to post a thoughtful message about his time with the organization.
I want to thank the @Mariners organization for giving me the opportunity to play professional baseball, to be able to fulfill my childhood dream, for believing in me and helping me develop on and off the field. @BlueJays let’s go
Clase is an interesting player with a solid player profile of power and speed, but he didn't seem to have much of a future in Seattle after the team acquired Randy Arozarena. With Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez in the outfield for the foreseeable future, Clase then became expendable. In three separate stints with the Mariners this year, he hit just .195 in 41 at-bats. He stole three bases but fared better in the minor leagues, hitting .269 with 10 homers, 35 RBI and 26 steals. He has 191 career steals in the minors.
With the Blue Jays, he could be a replacement for Kevin Kiermaier, who is retiring after the season ends.
The Top 30 prospect rankings for Toronto have not been updated yet, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him land inside the top ten.
In other Mariners news on Monday, the team traded Ty France to the Cincinnati Reds. He had been designated for assignment.
