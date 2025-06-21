Popular 'Pardon My Take' Host Had Simple Message For Cal Raleigh on Social Media
Cal Raleigh continued his ascent up the record books on Friday afternoon, hitting two home runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago Cubs 9-4 at Wrigley Field.
Raleigh now has 29 homers, which leads baseball, and he also has the most home runs ever by a catcher before the All-Star break, surpassing the 28 hit by Johnny Bench in 1970.
The big day for the M's backstop followed his trip to the Barstool Sports headquarters during Thursday's off day, and it elicited a response on social media from "Barstool Big Cat," the host of the incredibly popular "Pardon My Take" podcast.
I regret being so nice to Big Dumper yesterday
Big Cat, a known Cubs fan, is clearly speaking in jest, but it's still funny to see Raleigh breaking so many hearts as he moves toward his first All-Star Game appearance.
He's now hitting .273 for the season and carrying a 1.025 OPS. He went 3-for-4 in the win, and Mitch Garver also hit two homers as the M's moved to 38-36.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and just 0.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
They'll take on the Cubs again on Saturday morning with first pitch coming at 11:20 a.m. PT. Right-hander Emerson Hancock is going to toe the rubber for the Mariners while prospect Cade Horton pitches for Chicago.
Hancock is 3-2 with a 4.48 ERA and has been improving steadily throughout the year. Horton is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and has helped stabilize the rotation in the wake of injuries to Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about his newfound anger at the M's for not going after Rafael Devers in a trade, and he wonders if the M's could trade Dominic Canzone soon. Furthermore, we discuss Julio Rodriguez's approach at the plate, and we talk with Hunt Palmer, LSU baseball insider, about possible M's draftee Kade Anderson. LISTEN HERE:
THE NEW FACE: According to veteran radio host Dave "Softy" Mahler, Cal Raleigh is the face of Seattle Sports. Do you agree? CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.