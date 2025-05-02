Prospect Guru Discusses What to Expect From Recent Seattle Mariners Call-up
The Seattle Mariners promoted outfielder Rhylan Thomas from Triple-A Tacoma last week after it was announced that Luke Raley was headed to the injured list with a Grade 1 oblique strain.
Thomas was selected in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Southern California (USC) by the New York Mets. The Mariners acquired Thomas in a trade that sent reliever Ryne Stanek to the Mets on July 26, 2024. Thomas will make his major league debut whenever he appears in a game for the first time.
Prospect guru Joe Doyle went on the Refuse to Lose podcast and discussed what Seattle fans should expect from the former USC product:
"What he does well is what the team is currently doing. I've known Rhylan since 2021 when he was at USC. I wrote him up for the 2021 draft, he went undrafted that year, and it was because he's small. Rhylan Thomas, if I'm not mistaken, is like (5-foot-10). ... He's pretty slim and lean. But he can run and he can always put the bat on the ball. The thing about Rhylan Thomas that you're gonna love is that he's gonna put the game in motion. He's not gonna hit the ball out of the park. He's probably not gonna hit for a high slugging percentage. He's gonna draw his walks, he's not gonna strike out. And if the guys in front of him get on base, he's essentially gonna do what Ben Williamson has done over the course of these first few weeks of his career. And that is the little things."
The 25-year-old Thomas has a double, a home run, six RBIs and six steals in 26 games this season. He's slashing .319/.363/.362 with a .725 OPS. He's struck out just four times in 104 plate appearances.
Thomas will be the 38th player to appear for the Mariners when he checks into the game for the first time. That number is tied with the Atlanta Braves for the highest number in the majors this season.
You can listen to the full interview below:
