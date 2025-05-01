Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners are in the driver's seat in the American League West after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels in a two-game set on April 29-30. The Mariners have won seven consecutive series — three straight against AL West rivals.
The Mariners will have a chance to make it four and five straight AL West series wins with a six-game road trip against the Texas Rangers and Athletics that begins Friday.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the upcoming series between Seattle and Texas:
Friday, May 2 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Jack Leiter (Texas)
Bryan Woo has been the most consistent pitcher on the Mariners starting rotation this season. He's gone six innings or more in all five starts this season. Four of his five outings have been quality starts. He pitched six innings against the Boston Red Sox on April 24 and struck out a season-high eight batters. He allowed two earned runs on three hits (one home run). He'll pitch on eight days' rest after the team re-slotted the starting rotation after Logan Evans' major league promotion.
Jack Leiter was recently activated off the injured list and is still trying to put together a long outing. His pitched 3.1 innings in his first start off the IL against the San Francisco Giants on April 27. He allowed two earned runs on two hits, fanned three and walked four. Leiter has yet to allow more than two earned runs in 13.1 innings pitched across three starts.
Saturday, May 3 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Patrick Corbin (Texas)
Luis Castillo is coming off his best start of the season against the Miami Marlins on April 26. In a 14-0 Seattle win, Castillo struck out six, walked two and allowed one hit. It was his second shutout outing of the season and second quality start of the season.
Patrick Corbin had a poor first start to the season. He failed to generate a strikeout and allowed three earned runs on five hits (one home run) in four innings pitched April 8. Since then, Leiter has fanned at least four batters in three consecutive starts and hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a single outing.
Sunday. May 4 — Logan Evans (Seattle) vs. Jacob deGrom (Texas)
Evans became the 14th pitcher in Mariners history to earn a win in his major league debut against Miami on April 27. He struck out three batters in five innings, walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run).
Jacob deGrom is coming off his best outing of the year. He struck out seven in six innings pitched against the Athletics on April 29. He allowed four hits, no free bases and no runs. He pitched against Seattle on April 11 and was pulled after four innings. He struck out four, walked four and gave up three earned runs on three hits (two home runs).
The Mariners swept the Rangers the last time the two teams faced each other from April 11-13. If Seattle repeats that success, its hold over first place in the AL West can grow even larger by the time it returns home May 9.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS CONSIDERING SEVERAL AVENUES WITH SERIES OF INJURIES: In a recent interview, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander confirmed the team isn't ruling out making moves to help bolster the roster. CLICK HERE
OPINION: JORGE POLANCO SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EARLY AL MVP CANDIDATE: The Seattle Mariners third baseman/designated hitter is one of the definitive front-runners for Comeback Player of The Year, but he should also be considered in the running for Most Valuable Player. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES WIN AGAINST ANGELS: The Mariners fought through another dose of injuries to pull out their seventh consecutive series win. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.