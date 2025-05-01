TEREN'S TAKE: Jorge Polanco Should Be Considered an Early-Season AL MVP Candidate
SEATTLE — In the bottom of the seventh inning of the Seattle Mariners eventual 9-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, designated hitter Jorge Polanco stepped to the plate as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded to a loud ovation from fans.
Polanco fouled out, but but there was an electricity during his at-bat that most players don't have. A sort of positive anticipation for something special that's indicative of the incredible season Polanco has had. It's a feeling that's usually limited to when the best hitters in the game step up to the plate — feelings reserved for MVP contenders.
Last offseason, Polanco's career was at a crossroads. He was coming off one of the worst seasons of his over-decade-long career. He hit 16 home runs and 45 RBIs and slashed .213/.296/.355 in 118 games. He dealt with knee and hamstring issues that limited his production and time on the field.
Polanco underwent offseason surgery on a damaged patellar tendon on his left knee. The Mariners monitored the former All-Star's recovery and brought back Polanco on a one-year, $7.75 million contract. The deal has a $6 million mutual option for 2026 that turns into a player option if Polanco reaches 450 plate appearances in 2025.
"It feels really good," Polanco said in a pregame interview April 29. "They brought me here last year. Not a really good year for us, (thought we'd) make the playoffs, we didn't. But this is a new year. New opportunity. I feel really happy to be back here, I know they are, too. Just happy to be back here. I wanted to be here."
That deal now looks like one of the best team-value contracts in baseball. Polanco already has nine home runs and 25 RBIs this season in 22 games and is slashing .384/.418/.808 with a 1.226 OPS. Polanco isn't technically qualified due to his current number of plate appearances, but that OPS mark is second behind defending American League MVP Aaron Judge (1.282).
"It's awesome. That's the player that he is," Julio Rodriguez said in a postgame interview April 26. "When he's healthy, he's one of the best players in the game. And that's no secret for anybody. He's very fun to watch do what he does on a consistent, daily basis. It's awesome. He's a really good player and, man, he can really hit the ball."
Polanco's renaissance has helped lead Seattle to an 18-12 record through 30 games amidst a series of injuries to key players like Victor Robles, Luke Raley, Ryan Bliss, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. Entering Thursday, the Mariners had a two-game lead in the AL West over the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. Polanco was named the American League Player of The Week on April 28. He had a pair of two-home run games in his last three starts.
Polanco is undoubtedly a candidate for Comeback Player of The Year, if not the undisputed front-runner in the American League. And he's not even at full strength.
If Polanco's numbers persist and the Mariners maintain their lead and eventually win the AL West, he has should also be considered a candidate for MVP.
Polanco, a switch-hitter, is still hitting exclusively left-handed due to soreness in his side. When he eventually starts hitting from both sides of the plate again, he'll be a more dangerous hitter than he already is.
There's a caveat that he's received several off days and much of his success has been as a designated hitter. But the MVP is about story and history as much as pure numbers. If Polanco's stats persist at a similar rate, then it won't be a question if he has the numbers necessary to win it. The story is there, with him coming off an injury-plagued season. If Seattle wins the AL West, it would be its first division title since 2001. If the club wins the division with all the injuries it's faced, Polanco's resurgent season has more weight to it and helps his case more.
"It's a been a really good stretch, really fun," Polanco said in a postgame interview April 29. "I think this is the best I've felt. I feel really good right now. ... With the approach and everything. But this is the best I've felt."
There's still a significantly larger portion of baseball ahead in 2025 than behind, but what Polanco has done is impossible to ignore.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES WIN AGAINST ANGELS: The Mariners fought through another dose of injuries to pull out their seventh consecutive series win. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SIX-RUN SEVENTH INNING LEADS TO 9-3 WIN OVER ANGELS: The Mariners had a monster seventh inning Wednesday and improved to 15-5 over their last 20 and to win their third consecutive series against American League West rivals. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER LUKE RALEY OUT FOR EXTENDED PERIOD WITH SIGNIFICANT INJURY: Luke Raley will be out at least two months after suffering an oblique strain in batting practice. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.