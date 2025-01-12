Let's Face It: Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles are the Big Moves For Seattle Mariners
Let's just face it: The Seattle Mariners aren't going to make any big moves this offseason. We're three months into the offseason, with one month until spring training begins, and they haven't made any yet. The clock is not just ticking, it's ticked.
They didn't entertain the biggest name in Juan Soto and appear unwilling to entertain other useful names like Anthony Santander, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. They missed out on smaller names like Hye-seong Kim and Carlos Santana.
Now, they could still sign players like Justin Turner, Yoan Moncada and Jorge Polanco, but it's time that we just accept the reality front of us:
A full season of Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles? Those are the big moves for the Mariners. Arozarena was acquired at the trade deadline last July, and the M's will have to hope that with a full season of exposure to Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer, and a half-season to get acclimated under his belt, he puts up an All-Star caliber season. A lifetime .254 hitter, he's got four seasons of 20 or more home runs in his career. The M's could use a 30-homer season here in 2025.
The 27-year-old Robles was a lightning rod in 2024 after joining the M's in June and becoming a regular in July. He hit .307 for the season and stole 34 total bases in that limited action. The M's will hope he can produce for the entirety of the season, and if he does, that will be a big win for the offense as a whole.
There's certainly the chance that Robles regresses and Arozarena just puts together an average season, but fans better hope for more.
The organization clearly is.
