San Francisco Giants Reportedly Tried to Trade For Mariners Starter Luis Castillo
According to a report from Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Francisco Giants tried to acquire Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo this offseason.
The following comes from MLBTradeRumors, but links to Slusser's original reporting (subscription required):
The Giants were among the teams that engaged the Mariners earlier in the offseason in trade talks regrading Luis Castillo reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The clubs obviously did not line up on a deal and Castillo is expected toopen the yearin Seattle’s rotation.
We heard Castillo's name in trade rumors for much of the offseason, but nothing ever came of it. He was most prominently linked to the Boston Red Sox in a deal involving Triston Casas, but the M's reportedly weren't interested in Casas.
It makes sense that the Giants would have been interested, considering that they lost Blake Snell in free agency. They elected to bring in Justin Verlander on a one-year deal.
The 32-year-old Castillo is an eight-year veteran of the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners, with the M's having acquired him at the trade deadline in 2022. Lifetime, he's 73-76 with a 3.56 ERA and is coming off a year in which he went 11-12 with a 3.64. He started 30 games for the second straight season and tossed 175.1 innings before ending the season on the injured list with a bum hamstring.
Castillo joins Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby as perhaps the best rotation in all of baseball. He was an All-Star in 2023.
The Mariners continue Cactus League play on Sunday against the Diamondbacks. First pitch from the Peoria Sports Complex is 12:10 p.m. PT.
