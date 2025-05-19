Seattle Mariners Accomplish Something Not Seen in Last 19 Years of Team History vs. Padres
On the heels of a 1-5 homestand, the Seattle Mariners delivered their best series of the season over the weekend, taking all three games from the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, it's the first three-plus game sweep for the M's in San Diego since 2006. (His post below on "X" has a typo, as it should say "it's their first sweep of more than two games..."
Entering play on Monday, the Mariners are now 26-19 and they continue to lead the American League West through 45 games. It was a relatively complete performance all weekend for Seattle, who outscored San Diego 15-3 in total. Logan Evans and Bryan Woo delivered quality starts on the mound and J.P. Crawford, Cal Raleigh, Rowdy Tellez and Randy Arozarena all chipped in with home runs. Raleigh and Tellez each hit two for the series.
Furthermore, the bullpen came up big, as the unit only allowed one run the entire weekend. Andres Munoz secured his first four-out save of the season on Saturday night. He still has an ERA of 0.00 through 20 games.
Now, the Mariners will try to carry that momentum into Chicago, where they will take on the American League-worst White Sox for three games.
The series will take place Monday-Wednesday at Rate Field, with first pitch on Monday coming at 4:40 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will take the ball for Seattle against right-hander Davis Martin.
Castillo is coming off a dominant no-decision against the New York Yankees. He's 3-3 with a 3.65 ERA. Martin is 2-4 with a 3.65.
