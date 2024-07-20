Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Discusses Not Getting to Pitch in Huge Series with Astros
In a controversial decision, Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert won't be on the mound this weekend for the huge series with the Houston Astros.
Fans were already frustrated that the M's weren't going with Gilbert in the series, but after a 3-0 loss on Friday slipped the M's into second place in the American League West, the decision to not pitch GIlbert seems even more frustrating.
However, before Friday's loss, Gilbert told reporters that he was OK with the decision and understood it.
Per Seattle TV personality Alyssa Charlston on social media:
Logan Gilbert: “A series like this, I always wish I could be out there, it would be really fun but I also love having a little rest, it’s very much appreciated.”
Gilbert leads MLB in innings pitched at 132.1 through 20 starts. #Mariners
It's understandable why Gilbert feels that way. After all, he does lead baseball in innings pitched right now 132.1 and he is on pace to blow through his career-high of 190.2. Though he didn't pitch during the All-Star Game and has expanded rest, his body and arm probably do appreciate the chance to recover as well.
At 6-5 this season with a 2.79 ERA, Gilbert has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. In addition to making the All-Star Game, Gilbert is sure to get some Cy Young votes in the American League as well.
The Mariners are currently 52-47 and will look to pull ahead of the Astros again on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The fourth episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is now out! In this episode, we discuss how the Mariners can beat the Astros, what they need to not do in the series, Andres Munoz not getting in the All-Star Game and more, including our interview with Bryant Robinson, who directed the Julio Rodriguez documentary that recently aired on FS1. CLICK HERE:
CHEERS FOR GENO: Congratulations are in order for former Mariners' third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who hit a major career milestone this week. CLICK HERE:
WHY WOO? Manager Scott Servais explained why Bryan Woo will pitch on Sunday, not Logan Gilbert. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: