Seattle Mariners Ace Making a Case For Cy Young Award
The Seattle Mariners are currently in a troubling spot with injuries to JP Crawford, Julio Rodriguez and the recent release of Ty France. At 53-49, they are tied with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
Throughout the season, the strength of the Mariners has been their starting pitching. And 2024 All-Star Logan Gilbert may be making a case for himself for the most prestigious award a hurler can earn in the league — the Cy Young award.
According to a tweet from @EastCoastMs_, Gilbert is leading the league in WHIP (walks plus hits per nine innings pitched) at 0.87. That's .01 lower than Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, who's in second place.
Looking at the rest of the key pitching stats, Gilbert's name can be seen up and down those lists, too.
Gilbert is ninth in the league in ERA (2.79), 17th in strikeouts (124), second in innings pitched (132.1), fourth in opponent batting average (.191) according to MLB.com. And, according to Mariners PR, he is the only starter in the league with three starts of at least eight scoreless innings and four starts of at least seven scoreless innings.
If there's one thing that might get in that might get in Gilbert's way of winning the Cy Young, it could be wins.
He's tied for 62nd in the league with six wins, rarely due to his performances. Seattle had a 10-game lead in the American League West a month and a half ago and is now tied with the Houston Astros for first-place in the AL West, largely because of offensive woes.
Team results are often tied to individual awards, often unfairly. Despite Gilbert's elite pitching, his chances of winning the Cy Young would fall drastically if the Mariners fall out of the playoff picture.
Luckily for Gilbert, he'll have a chance to continue to build his résumé against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. He struck out nine Angels and didn't walk anybody in his last start on July 14.
Randy Johnson and Felix Hernandez are former Mariners who have won the Cy Young.
