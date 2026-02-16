If Colt Emerson makes the Mariners' roster, where will he play?

For 20-year-old Seattle Mariners' prospect Colt Emerson, the sky's the limit. The multi-talented infielder has to be considered one of the best young players in the game today, based on what we've witnessed so far. On the fast track to success, many fans and media members believe he will make the jump to the Majors in 2026, despite playing in just 224 pro games thus far.

“I'm just grateful to be here, honestly, and I’m going to do my best,” Emerson said on Monday, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. “And at the end of camp, if I get cut, if I don't get cut, I think I'm in a great position either way. But at the end of the day, I'm excited to compete and excited to show the staff that I want to win really bad, and I will be a winning player -- in Double-A, Triple-A, whatever level I'm at.”

Since his minor league career began in 2023, he has hit .287, with 22 home runs and 128 RBI. He did not receive a September call-up last season, so he will get a long audition in front of big-league-level arms now. Depending on what the team sees, Emerson could be a fill-in player at three infield positions, a possible starter at second base, or sent back to Triple-A for more seasoning. For now, Emerson is looking to fine-tune his game at every position and give each the same effort regularly.

“I like to stay as consistent as possible with everything,” Emerson said. “But each position is different. Third base, I'm fielding more one-hand; shortstop, it's just more natural; and then second base, you get different steps. It's basically the flip side of shortstop.”

Colt Emerson's versatility helps his cause

Mar 8, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson (85) hits a home run in the top of the ninth during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

If the Mariners' staff is satisfied that some of the veteran free agents or holdovers from last season can keep the team afloat, then there's a better than average chance that Emerson couldbe sentdown no matter how well he performs. Seattle's management knows the potential All-Star he can be, so they could legitimately hold him all the way until September, if he isn't pressed to suty sooner.

And while fans are chomping at the bit to see the next great Mariner, he is probably better in the long term to spend at least the first part of the year in Tacoma. He hit .364 against Pacific Coast League pitching last year, albeit in just six games. It might be more beneficial for the kid to collect everyday playing time at Triple-A.

Colt Emerson will be given the chance to play his way onto the Mariners' Opening Day roster, but at which position remains unclear.



A look at his defensive evolution, and where he might fit -- in the immediate and long-term...https://t.co/3DETwseYEu — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) February 16, 2026

As of now, it appears that fellow young infielder Cole Young and backup Le Rivas are sure to make the big league club. That leaves Emerson in the mix with a handful of veterans like Ryan Bliss, Miles Mastrobuoni, and Patrick Wisdom for what's likely the final infield spot on the Opening Day roster.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions