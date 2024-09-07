Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert's Race For History Continues on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation is eyeing history at almost every turn here in 2024.
Bryce Miller is one quality start away from having the most starts of six-or-more shutout innings in a single season in team history.
George Kirby had a league-best nine-consecutive quality starts going into his final appearance at the end of July.
The whole rotation is on pace to lead the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio.
And Seattle's 2024 All-Star Logan Gilbert is also part of the history party.
According to Mariners PR, Gilbert leads the league in WHIP (0.901) going into Saturday. That's the most in the league and is more 0.05 points better than Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (0.95) and Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (0.96).
If Gilbert continues to pace the league in WHIP, he would be the first Seattle starter to ever lead the league in that specific category.
The closest the Mariners have ever been to leading the MLB in WHIP was when Randy Johnson (1996) and Felix Hernandez both led the American League in that category.
That isn't the only category that Gilbert has excelled at this season. He's also allowing the fourth-lowest batting average in the league (.199) and is ninth in the league in strikeouts (181).
Gilbert has a 3.19 ERA this season in 28 starts.
Gilbert and the rest of Seattle's starting rotation has been arguably the best in the league all season. Records and history would affirm that status, but a postseason berth would be the ultimate display of Gilbert, and the rest of the staff's abilities.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 4.5 games back in both the American League West and the final wild card spot.
