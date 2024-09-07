Seattle Mariners Starter Bryce Miller on Pace to Make History
The Seattle Mariners downed the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Seattle has now won three straight games and is back to two games over .500 at 72-70.
The offense, which had double-digit hits for the third consecutive contest (first time they've done so all year) played a big part in the Mariners' latest successes.
Even starting shortstop J.P. Crawford has mentioned the offense's success and credited hitting coach Edgar Martinez's coaching in helping Seattle's approach over the last few games.
But the starting pitching has been a big part of the team's recent success as well — especially starting pitcher Bryce Miller.
Miller delivered a quality start against the Cardinals, going six scoreless innings.
According to Mariners PR, it was Miller's eighth outing of six or more innings this season without giving up a run — the most in the league.
And according to the same Mariners PR post, that outing has Miller on pace for a historic season.
His outing on Saturday tied him with the most starts of six or more scoreless innings in a single season in franchise history. Hisashi Iwakuma also had eight starts of six or more scoreless innings in 2013.
Miller has already made massive jumps from year one to year two. Miller's ERA is 1.14 better (3.18) he already has 32 more strikeouts than he did in 2023 (151) and is holding batters to a .042 worse average (.206).
Miller has cemented himself in the starting rotation and has become one of the most consistent starters in the league in just his second major league season.
And he isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
The Mariners will play the Cardinals again on Saturday afternoon at 5:15 p.m. PT.
