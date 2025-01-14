Seattle Mariners Acquire Versatile Miles Mastrobuoni in Trade With Chicago Cubs
The Seattle Mariners seem to be ramping up the transactions after an uncharacteristically slow offseason for the team and President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto.
One day after signing likely every-day starter Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, the Mariners have made a trade to add some depth in both the outfield and the infield.
Seattle acquired utility player Miles Mastrobuoni from the Chicago Cubs in return for cash considerations. The club designated catcher Nick Raposo for assignment to make room for Mastrobuoni on the 40-man roster, which remains full.
Mastrobuoni was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Nevada.
He made his major league debut in 2022 with the Rays and played eight games. He batted .188 (3-for-16) in his first major league stint.
Tampa Bay traded Mastrobuoni to the Cubs on Nov. 15, 2022.
Over the last two seasons, Mastrobuoni has played 111 total games for Chicago. He's hit .221 over that stretch with one home run, nine RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Mastrobuoni isn't likely to factor into any of the Mariners' open spots in the infield, but he provides depth depth piece the club can utilize in a variety of ways in case of emergency.
Over the last two seasons with the Cubs, Mastrobuoni has played second base, third base, shortstop, left field, right field and designated hitter. He's made six total errors in 579 total innings played on defense.
Seattle has enough available payroll after the last two days of moves to find one more infield starter for 2025.
