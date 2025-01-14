Seattle Mariners Double-A Affiliate Announces Coaching Staff For 2025 Season
The Seattle Mariners minor league system was one of the most successful in the league last season.
The Mariners ended the year with eight prospects ranked on Baseball America's top 100 list (the most in the league) and five of those players also appeared on MLB Pipeline's top 100 rankings.
The teams themselves were also successful.
Seattle's Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, won its second-straight California League championship. The organization's Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, won the Texas League title.
And Arkansas announced the 2025 coaching staff that will look to defend its Texas League crown.
According to a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) from the Mariners official account, the Travelers manager will be Ryan Scott, the bench coach will be Jose Umbria, the hitting coach will be Seth Mejias-Brean, the pitching coach will be Cameron Ming, Kyle Briggs will oversee strength and conditioning and Dan Laberry will be the athletic trainier.
Scott will have his first taste of managerial experience at the Double-A level in 2025. Scott was the manager for the organization's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox the last two seasons. He was named the Northwest League Manager of the Year in 2023 after he helped lead the organization to a 74-58 record.
Scott played in the minor leagues for seven years after getting drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He was signed to a minor league contract through 2021 but didn't receive any playing time. He retired after 2021, with the Travelers.
Scott will likely manage several players with Arkansas that he did with Everett. Top Mariners prospects like Michael Arroyo, Lazaro Montes and Colt Emerson are expected to get promoted to Double-A either to start the year or at some point in the season.
The talent at Scott's disposal, plus the players returning to the team, could very well lead to another successful season for the Travelers.
