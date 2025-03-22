Seattle Mariners' All-Star Provides Optimistic Outlook After Shoulder Injury
The Seattle Mariners won't have All-Star pitcher George Kirby when they break camp and head north for the regular season next week. Kirby was shut down on March 7 with right shoulder inflammation and just threw for the first time since then on Friday.
Though he figures to miss anywhere from 3-5 starts this April, Kirby told the media that he is putting an optimistic spin on things.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
“It might be a situation where guys who got five or six more starts than I did, I might be feeling a little better in October,” Kirby said. “I’m just excited for when that happens.”
As long as Kirby makes it through the entire season without further issues, there's certainly a chance that what he's saying happens. The Mariners' starters threw the most innings of any team in baseball last year, so getting a little extra rest can be a good thing. Kirby has made 64 combined starts in the last two seasons and has topped the 190-inning mark both years, so you always do worry about overuse.
Just 27 years old still, Kirby is a former first-round pick of the Mariners from the 2019 draft. He made his major league debut in 2022 and has proven to be one of the best pitchers in the American League. Lifetime, he's 35-26 with a 3.43 ERA.
Emerson Hancock will take his place in the rotation at the start of the year.
The Mariners open play on March 27 at home against the Athletics.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Buster Olney interview from Thursday. Why are some people so down on Rowdy Tellez being a member of the M's, and can the Nintendo partnership help the Mariners get back into the Japanese market? CLICK HERE:
MITCH LIKELY TO IL? As he deals with a shoulder injury, Mitch Haniger is a "strong possibility" to start the year on the injured list. CLICK HERE:
KIRBY REPLACEMENT: The Mariners have named George Kirby's replacement in the starting rotation at the outset of the year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.