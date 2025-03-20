Seattle Mariners Reportedly Name Rotation Replacement For Injured George Kirby
For the second consecutive year, it appears that Emerson Hancock will open the season in the starting rotation for the Seattle Mariners.
After filling in for Bryan Woo at the beginning of last season, Hancock will take the place of George Kirby this year. Kirby has been shut down for shoulder inflammation and should return in the middle or end of April. He has yet to start throwing.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times had the following:
With George Kirby experiencing some minor shoulder discomfort earlier this month, Hancock will open the season as the No. 5 starter, and he’s projected to make his first start March 31 at home against the Detroit Tigers.
Now 25 years old, Hancock is a former first-round pick of the Mariners (2020) out of the University of Georgia. He made his major league debut in 2023 and has gone 4-4 with a 4.71 ERA in 15 big-league apperances. He made 12 starts a season ago, tossing 60.2 major-league innings.
Though he doesn't have the overpowering fastball of some of his counterparts, Hancock has hit the mid-90s this spring and has worked on evolving his secondary repertoire.
He went 7-3 last season at Triple-A Tacoma with a 3.43 ERA, making 17 additional starts there.
The Mariners will open the season on March 27 at home against the Athletics, who are playing out of Sacramento this year. We know that Logan Gilbert will get the ball in Opening Day, though the rest of the rotation has not been set yet.
