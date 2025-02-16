Former Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Gets Praise at Camp, Resurgent Season Hopefully Ahead
Early in spring training, Seattle Mariners reliever Gregory Santos is turning some heads.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Santos, who pitched in just eight games in ‘24 after dealing with a right latissimus dorsi strain then right biceps inflammation, has been in Arizona for three weeks and drew praise from Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto after a bullpen session on Friday
Santos, 25, was 0-1 in those eight games with a 4.91 ERA. He pitched only 7.1 innings for the entire season. The Mariners traded outfielder Zach DeLoach and pitcher Prelander Berroa to get him from the Chicago White Sox.
He struck out 66 batters in 2023 for the White Sox, registering a 3.39 ERA in 60 games, so the talent is certainly there. If the Mariners can get Santos right, that would go a long way toward helping a bullpen unit that struggled at times last season. Santos, Andres Munoz and Matt Brash could form a nice trio at the back end of ballgames for skipper Dan Wilson.
When the M's bullpen is at its best, it will likely feature those three, along with Trent Thornton, Collin Snider, and Troy Taylor. Eduard Buzardo, Gabe Speier and Tayler Saucedo are also in the mix.
The Mariners are coming off a season that saw them finish second in the American League West. They went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. The M's haven't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season and haven't advanced past the ALDS since the 2001 campaign.
