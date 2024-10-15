Seattle Mariners, Ace Pitcher Reportedly Haven't Begun Contract Extension Talks
The Seattle Mariners have an interesting offseason ahead of them after not making the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years.
One of the few positives from the 2024 season was the fact that the Mariners boasted arguably the best starting rotation in all of baseball.
Despite missing the playoffs, Seattle is in a good position as its entire rotation is under team control for the next several years. But even so, it would behoove the Mariners to lock up their staff long-term. But according to one report, the team is lagging behind in that regard.
According to an article by MLBTradeRumors via a report from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, there has been "little discussion about a long-term deal" and "nothing is imminent" between Logan Gilbert and Seattle.
Gilbert is up for his second year of arbitration in 2025 and is estimated to earn $8.3 million according to Spotrac. He has two more years of arbitration in 2026 and 2027.
Gilbert is coming off a career year. He made the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He also joined the 200-inning/200-strikeout club.
The Stetson College product finished 2024 with a 3.23 ERA in 33 starts with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched. He allowed an opposing batting average of .196 and lead the league in WHIP with 0.89.
Assuming Gilbert continues to maintain the form he's shown or even gets better, he'll likely earn a big contract. It's just a question of if it will be in Seattle.
It would benefit the Mariners to get a deal done as soon as possible rather than wait for Gilbert to potentially price himself out of the Pacific Northwest.
