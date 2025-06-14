Seattle Mariners and Guardians Game Featured One of the Scariest Plays You'll Ever See
The Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, earning a much-needed victory after the M's had lost eight of their previous nine games.
The win featured a 16-hit performance from Seattle, including seven players who registered multi-hit games, and it also featured one of the scariest moments you'll ever see.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Mariners' first baseman Rowdy Tellez hit a line drive at 107 mph off the brim of Cade Smith's hat. At first glance, it looked like Smith had been hit directly in the head or face. The ball caromed all the way into right field and Tellez landed at second with a double.
However, the ball just hit the brim of Smith's cap, and never made contact with his head, according to reports.
After the play, social media was abuzz with concern and admiration for Smith, who stayed in the game.
From Joe Noga:
The brim of Cade Smith's cap just absorbed a 106.6 mph screaming line drive off the bat of Rowdy Tellez. The ball ricocheted into right field as Smith gathered himself next to the mound. Tellez pulled into second with the scariest double I've ever seen.
From @thejagepage:
Oh my GOD Cade Smith is lucky to be conscious.
The Mariners and Guardians will be back in action on Saturday night when they take the field at 6:40 p.m. PT. George Kirby, who struck out 14 in his last outing, will be back on the mound for the Mariners. He'll be opposed by Tanner Bibee, who is the staff ace for the Guardians.
Seattle is 34-34 on the season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the position that the M's front office "deserved" to get pummeled by Eugenio Suarez this week. Furthermore, he discusses Bryce Miller's injury, Luke Raley's pending return, Logan Gilbert's pending return and how the M's forfeited their big advantage in the schedule. Also, Buster Olney of ESPN stops by for a rare Friday conversation, discussing his "birds-eye" view of the M's. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just a week ago. CLICK HERE:
FURIOUS GEORGE IS BACK: George Kirby made Mariners history on Sunday with a dominant performance against the Angels. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.