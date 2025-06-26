Seattle Mariners' Anemic Offense on Wednesday Was Part of Sad Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners were shut out 2-0 by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, but they weren't the only offense around baseball to struggle, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
There have been 7 team shutouts so far today
That’s tied for the 2nd-most on a single day in MLB history
First time since 5/17/15 (exactly 7 has happened 11x including today)
Most: 6/4/72 had 8
Ty @nrucco16 for the q!!
In addition to the Mariners:
- The Washington Nationals were shut out 1-0 by the San Diego Padres
- The Detroit Tigers were shut out 3-0 by the Athletics
- The Kansas City Royals were shut out 3-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays
- The St. Louis Cardinals were beaten 8-0 by the Chicago Cubs
- The Philadelphia Phillies were beaten 2-0 by the Houston Astros
- The Baltimore Orioles were beaten 7-0 by the Texas Rangers
Now, that doesn't make everything better for the M's, but it is fair to point out that other teams struggle offensively as well. And frankly, the M's were due for a clunker after scoring 47 runs over the previous five games, in which they went 4-1.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 41-38 through the first 79 games of the season. As we near the nominal halfway point, Seattle is currently 5.5 games back in the American League West, though they are the owners of the third and final wild card spot.
The M's will take on the Twins again on Thursday morning (weather permitting) with first pitch coming at 10:10 a.m. PT.
