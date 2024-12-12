Seattle Mariners Announce Minor League Affiliation With Inland Empire 66ers
The Seattle Mariners had one of the most successful farm systems in baseball in 2024 in more ways than one.
The Mariners finished the season with a league-high eight players on Baseball America's top 100 and five on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list. The organization's High-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, won their second consecutive California League championship. And organization's Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, won the Texas League championship.
The Nuts will have a chance to win one more championship as a member of Seattle's organization.
News came out on Thursday that the Mariners will sell Modesto to Diamond Baseball Holdings and 2025 will be the Nuts' last year as Seattle's High-A affiliate.
On the same day, the Mariners announced what team will replace Modesto as an affiliate: the Inland Empire 66ers.
The 66ers will join Seattle's organization in 2026 and will compete in the California League.
The 66ers have been the Los Angeles Angels' High-A affiliate since 2011 and will continue to play as part of the organization through 2025.
Inland Empire was previously affiliated with the Mariners from from 1987-1994 and 2001-06. The 66ers won the league championship twice when they were affiliate with Seattle's organization.
Baseball Hall of Famers Adrian Beltre and Ken Griffey Jr. are among famous Inland Empire alumni. Felix Hernandez was also among the list of prominent former Mariners who once suited up for the 66ers.
Seattle will likely have even more minor league players join top 100 lists in the next several seasons. They'll just have slightly different traveling arrangements than their Modesto counterparts.
